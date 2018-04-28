LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-2 in Game 2

OXFORD, MS - Ma'Khail Hilliard's arm showed up and showed up Friday night in Oxford.

After a 14-3 series opening loss, the freshman arm and LSU bats came together to bounce back and give LSU a chance at a SEC series win on Saturday.

“This was a tremendous team win, a much-needed win,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Ma’Khail was outstanding tonight. When your pitcher is out there pitching his heart out, it inspires the rest of your team.”

Hilliard pitched 7 innings of four-hit baseball giving up just one run in the win.

At the plate, after trailing 1-0 in the 6th inning fellow freshman Hunter Fedducia hit a two-out two-run single to get the Tigers on the board and give his team their first lead of the weekend.

The LSU lineup rallied for three more runs to earn the 5-2 win.

LSU and Ole Miss will play the series decider Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.