LSU baseball beats MSU, Tigers on their way to Omaha

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out to an early lead in game two of their Super Regional match-up against Mississippi State and then rallied for the second straight night to take control of the game late winning it 14-4 and advancing to the school's 18th trip to the College World Series.

LSU hit three singles in a row to score their first run of the game as left-fielder Antoine Duplantis smacked a RBI single through the right side to score Kramer Robertson from second-base.

Right-fielder Greg Deichmann then followed that up with a shot up the middle to plate Cole Freeman who raced in from third base to put LSU up 2-0.

LSU would respond with another run in the third inning when relief pitcher Trey Jolly balked in Mike Papierski from third base on a pick-off move to 1st.

The Tigers lead 3-0 through two innings of play, but the Bulldogs plated four runs in the third inning to chase starter Jared Poche from the game and take a 4-3 lead through four innings of play.

However in the 5th inning LSU unloaded as Papierski doubled to right field to score Josh Smith and Deichmann to take a 5-4 lead.

The Tigers weren't done, freshman first baseman Jake Slaughter singled softly to left field to plate Beau Jordan and then Papierski came home on a wild pitch.

LSU scored six runs in the 5th inning to take a 9-4 advantage.

Tiger reliever Caleb Gilbert turned in a phenomenal outing as he threw 5.2 innings of two hit ball, striking out six and walking just one.

LSU will now play the Florida State Seminoles in their first game of the College World Series which starts Saturday, June 17th in Omaha, Nebraska. A date and time for the LSU/FSU contest will be determined Monday.