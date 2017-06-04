LSU baseball advances to Regional Championship, beats SLU 11-6

Image: LSU Baseball, via Twitter

BATON ROUGE - The winner's bracket game at the NCAA's Baton Rouge Regional delivered an offense showdown that saw the LSU Tigers put away an early challenge from the Southeastern Lions to win 11-6 and advance onto the Baton Rouge Regional championship game at 8 pm on Sunday.

The Tigers scored in five innings, plating 11 runs on 12 hits and maybe most importantly LSU played a clean game in the error column after committing five miscues the night before.

SLU's Ryan Byers took Tiger starter Alex Lange's fourth pitch out of the ballpark to stake the visitors an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The LSU Tiger baseball team responded to an early home run from the Southeastern Lions with a big offensive showing in the bottom of the first inning.

LSU answered right away with four runs of their own, including a two run homer from Tiger third baseman Josh Smith.

The Tigers pulled ahead 4-1, but Southeastern answered in the top of the second inning as Derrick Mount shot a liner up the middle to score Webb Bobo from second.

That play would cut the LSU lead in half, 4-2 Tigers.

But maybe the play of the night came later in the inning when Byers dropped down a sacrifice bunt to second that would score two Lion base runners on the safety squeeze.

The Lions wrestled control of the game with four runs in the top of the second inning and then shut the LSU bats down in the bottom of the frame.

LSU rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead that was never seriously challenged after that.

Tiger freshman centerfielder Zach Watson smacked a solo home run to start the scoring, and LSU manufactured two more insurance runs before the rally ended.

Watson now has three home runs in the last two days.

The Lions will now face the Rice Owls in the elimination game on Sunday afternoon at 3pm in Alex Box Stadium.