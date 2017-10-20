LSU bans alcohol from Greek life until 2018

BATON ROUGE – Alcohol will continue to be banned from Greek activities at LSU, the university revealed Thursday.

In a letter sent to fraternities and sororities, F. King Alexander said alcohol will not be a part of the Greek culture on campus for the foreseeable future. The decision comes as the university is working to regulate organizations following the hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver.

Alexander said he has knowledge that sanctions are not being taken seriously.

“...There are those among us who have not yet absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation,” he wrote. “It also underscores that there are a few who seek to maintain the status quo despite continued warnings about the dangers inherent in such actions.”

While Greek organizations can hold events, LSU has banned alcohol from activities until at least January.

