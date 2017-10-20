62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU bans alcohol from Greek life until 2018

15 hours 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 October 19, 2017 4:56 PM October 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Alcohol will continue to be banned from Greek activities at LSU, the university revealed Thursday.

In a letter sent to fraternities and sororities, F. King Alexander said alcohol will not be a part of the Greek culture on campus for the foreseeable future. The decision comes as the university is working to regulate organizations following the hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver.

Alexander said he has knowledge that sanctions are not being taken seriously.

“...There are those among us who have not yet absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation,” he wrote. “It also underscores that there are a few who seek to maintain the status quo despite continued warnings about the dangers inherent in such actions.”

Click HERE to read the entire letter.

While Greek organizations can hold events, LSU has banned alcohol from activities until at least January.  

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days