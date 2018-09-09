LSU band helps with tailgate proposal

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band From Tiger Land helped a Hammond couple get engaged before Saturday's game.

In a Facebook post, Allison Vergona said watching the LSU drumline warm up before the game has been a tradition for her and her now-fiancee Nicholas Ekker. Little did she know, Ekker had been planning to propose to her during that warm-up for months.

Ekker asked the tubas to play Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby" during the proposal.