88°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU band helps with tailgate proposal
BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band From Tiger Land helped a Hammond couple get engaged before Saturday's game.
In a Facebook post, Allison Vergona said watching the LSU drumline warm up before the game has been a tradition for her and her now-fiancee Nicholas Ekker. Little did she know, Ekker had been planning to propose to her during that warm-up for months.
Ekker asked the tubas to play Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby" during the proposal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Band helps with proposal
-
LSU installed metal detectors for the first home game of the season
-
Family brings their green thumb to Rosedown plantation
-
Tailgaters converge on LSU ahead of first home game
-
Wildlife and Fisheries offering reward after huge gator found mutilated on Zachary...