LSU athletic director asking fans to 'keep it clean' after vulgar chant resurfaces

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of one of the most attended home games in LSU Football history, Athletic Director Joe Alleva has a message for fans: Keep it clean.

Fans, especially those in LSU's student section, are known for their raucous behavior on gameday. But one particular tradition seems to have crossed the line for some folks.

Many fans love to sing a vulgar phrase over an otherwise innocuous song called 'Neck'.

The chant is so loud that it can be picked on broadcasts during televised games, causing concern over potential fines. In recent years, the university has opted to sever the one-time staple from the band's gameday setlist in order to avoid the controversy altogether. On the rare occasion when it has reappeared, rowdy fans couldn't help but give in to old habits, making the song's return even less likely.

Despite the ban, the chant made an appearance this past weekend, paired with what seemed to be an entirely different song. The forbidden lyrics resurfaced late in LSU's upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The video below contains explicit language, obviously.

In response to the latest incident, the head of LSU Athletics has released a statement pleading with fans to keep it clean for national television this weekend.

"Be relentless. Be loud. But, I’m asking our fans, and particularly our student section, to keep it clean," Athletic Director Joe Alleva said. "We have a diverse group of fans in the stadium and every week we represent the entire LSU family on national television. Let’s represent LSU with the pride and class it deserves.

LSU's Homecoming game against #22 Mississippi State will be televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. Saturday.

You can read the full letter from Joe Alleva here.