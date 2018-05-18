72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU athlete recently graduated from Texas school where shooting happened Friday

9 hours 14 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 11:58 AM May 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has learned that an LSU Softball player graduated from Santa Fe High School, the site of a deadly mass shooting Friday, just last year.

According to LSU Athletics, freshman pitcher Shelbi Sunseri earned numerous accolades during her time at Santa Fe High, including four-time District MVP honors, three-time Academic All-District selection, a Gatorade Player of the Year nomination, and four-time Galveston County Player of the Year honors.

Friday morning, her former high school was the target of a mass shooting that killed 10 people. 

The 17-year-old suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Sunseri's teammates say she will be wearing a ribbon bearing Santa Fe High's colors during Friday's softball game to honor those killed at her old school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days