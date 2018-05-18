Latest Weather Blog
LSU athlete recently graduated from Texas school where shooting happened Friday
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has learned that an LSU Softball player graduated from Santa Fe High School, the site of a deadly mass shooting Friday, just last year.
According to LSU Athletics, freshman pitcher Shelbi Sunseri earned numerous accolades during her time at Santa Fe High, including four-time District MVP honors, three-time Academic All-District selection, a Gatorade Player of the Year nomination, and four-time Galveston County Player of the Year honors.
Friday morning, her former high school was the target of a mass shooting that killed 10 people.
My heart is aching for my hometown today. Words can’t describe the pain anyone is feeling. I hope we continue to remember that God is good even in this difficult time— ? Shelbi ? (@ShelbiSunseri) May 18, 2018
The 17-year-old suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
Sunseri's teammates say she will be wearing a ribbon bearing Santa Fe High's colors during Friday's softball game to honor those killed at her old school.
LSU Softball is praying for everyone involved in the Sante Fe HS shooting. Our very own @ShelbiSunseri went to Sante Fe HS and will be representing her school colors during today’s game.— MB (@MaribethGorsuch) May 18, 2018
?????? pic.twitter.com/fsEPRHPtcp
