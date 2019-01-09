LSU assistant coach Jerry Sullivan retires

Wide receivers assistant coach and passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan retired from coaching at LSU on Wednesday.

Sullivan served as an analyst last year with the Tigers as Coach Ed Orgeron brought him onboard to help mentor a young and talented receiving corps along side receiver coach Mickey Joseph.

“Jerry had a great career, one that saw him develop, groom, mentor and train some of the best to ever play the wide receiver position at any level of football,” Orgeron said. “I can’t thank Jerry enough for the contributions he made to our program over the past two years.”

Sullivan's latest stint with the Tigers follows on the heels of a seven year run at LSU from 1984-90.

Prior to coming back to LSU, Sullivan served with six different NFL teams coaching some of the best in the professional league.

Sullivan was not a on-the-road recruiter for LSU this past season and it is unknown if his position will be replaced.

The LSU Tigers finished the season with a 40-32 victory over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl to close out the year with a 10-3 record.