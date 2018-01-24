41°
LSU announces weekend classes to make up for last week's freeze

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it will have two days of weekend classes to make up for days missed during last week's freeze across the capital area.

According to a university spokesperson, classes will be held on Feb. 3 and Feb. 24 to make up for the three days the school missed in mid-January. The make-up days are necessary to ensure that the school meets the minimum number of required class days for the semester.

The school says it's chosen these days as not to interfere with the Mardi Gras or Spring Break holidays.

Courses will be held at the same time and place where they normally occur unless students are explicitly informed otherwise.

