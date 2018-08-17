86°
LSU announces wage increases for faculty & staff

1 hour 1 second ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 6:00 PM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A number of employees at LSU could soon be seeing a pay bump.

According to a letter sent out to faculty and staff by University President F. King Alexander Friday, LSU is providing a three-percent merit raise pool for each department, from which staff can receive additional pay based on their performance.

The effective dates for the pay raise will be Sept. 1 for fiscal year and professional hourly employees and Sept. 15 for employees paid on an academic year basis.

Alexander credited the extra pay to a successful end to the legislative sessions of 2018, strong enrollment numbers and additional student investments.

