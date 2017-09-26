Latest Weather Blog
LSU announces kickoff time, network for Florida game
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Oct. 7 football game at Florida will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
The Southeastern Conference and its network television partners made the announcement Monday, noting the game will be televised by CBS with live streaming available through "SEC Live on CBS."
Prior to traveling to Florida, LSU will face Troy on Saturday, Sept. 30, for its Homecoming game. Kickoff this weekend is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Oct. 7 SEC Football - Network TV Schedule
ESPN or ESPN2* - 11 a.m. CT - Ole Miss at Auburn OR Georgia at Vanderbilt
SEC NETWORK* - 11 a.m. CT - Ole Miss at Auburn OR Georgia at Vanderbilt
CBS - 2:30 p.m. CT - LSU at Florida
SEC Network - 3 p.m. CT - Arkansas at South Carolina
ESPN - 6:15 p.m. CT - Alabama at Texas A&M
SEC Network - 6:30 p.m. CT - Missouri at Kentucky
* Network will be determined after games of Sept. 30. Times will remain the same.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
National Anthem protests take center stage in football world
-
Local restaurant refuses to show NFL games following national anthem protests
-
EBR schools forums focus on adding facilities, programs to the school system
-
Cowboys, Cardinals lock arms during national anthem at Monday Night Football
-
Iberville fire chief admits to falsifying records; Residents paying the price