LSU announces kickoff time, network for Florida game

14 hours 32 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 12:37 PM September 25, 2017 in Sports
Source: LSUSports.net
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Oct. 7 football game at Florida will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The Southeastern Conference and its network television partners made the announcement Monday, noting the game will be televised by CBS with live streaming available through "SEC Live on CBS."

Prior to traveling to Florida, LSU will face Troy on Saturday, Sept. 30, for its Homecoming game. Kickoff this weekend is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Oct. 7 SEC Football - Network TV Schedule
ESPN or ESPN2* - 11 a.m. CT - Ole Miss at Auburn OR Georgia at Vanderbilt
SEC NETWORK* - 11 a.m. CT - Ole Miss at Auburn OR Georgia at Vanderbilt
CBS - 2:30 p.m. CT - LSU at Florida
SEC Network - 3 p.m. CT - Arkansas at South Carolina
ESPN - 6:15 p.m. CT - Alabama at Texas A&M
SEC Network - 6:30 p.m. CT - Missouri at Kentucky

* Network will be determined after games of Sept. 30. Times will remain the same.

