LSU announces coaching shake-up after Signing Day

4 hours 2 minutes 6 seconds ago February 02, 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02 2017 February 02, 2017 12:06 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Images via LSUSports.net: (Left to right) Jabbar Juluke, Dameyune Craig

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers’ football staff got a bit of a shakeup Thursday morning.

Head coach Ed Orgeron says running backs coach Jabbar Juluke was re-assigned within the athletic department and wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig has been relieved of his duties.

“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” Orgeron said in a statement released at noon. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”

The statement said that Orgeron will begin an immediate search for replacements.

Juluke and Craig were both appointed to those positions in Feb. 2016.

The move comes just one day after National Signing Day. According to LSU, 23 high school seniors announced that they would join the team for the 2017 season.

