LSU and offensive coordinator Matt Canada mutually split

BATON ROUGE - LSU Football and offensive coordinator have mutually agreed to part ways according to a release on the schools website ending weeks of speculation regarding the future of the LSU offense.

“As the head coach, you have to make tough decisions, I chose to go in a different direction in order to get where I believe we need to be as a program” said Coach Ed Orgeron said in the school release.

Orgeron and Canada had rifts early in their relationship when the head coach wanted to limit some elements of the new coordinators offense in an attempt to help eliminate penalties. The restrictions helped lead to a shocking loss to the Troy Trojans in week five of the season and a meeting between with the two coaches and LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” said Coach O. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU.”

“We will identify a coach with a wealth of experience who is totally committed to the vision of the program and has the drive to do whatever it takes to see it through,” said Coach O.



“We have a lot of talent coming up on offense,” said Coach O. “We want to put our players in the best possible position to succeed which means improving our vertical passing game and developing our quarterbacks and wide receivers to be at their absolute best.”

The release stated that financial figures will be released at a later time, however Canada was set to make 3 million dollars in the remaining two years of his contract.