LSU alumna creates fashionable fire resistant overalls

BATON ROUGE- LSU Engineering alumna Jaime Glas is making the engineering world more fashionable.

Glas has degrees in petroleum engineering and finance from LSU. Even though she has extensive work experience in both fields the 29-year-old is using her skills in another field. Glas decided to start her own fashion line.

According to a release by the LSU College of Engineering, once Glas realized that the women's wear in the engineering field could use a "little makeover," Glas began her emulsion of fire and fashion with HauteWork, formerly Hot Stuff Safetywear.

For a number of years, Glas worked full-time as a production engineer for Chevron in Houston but the idea of HauteWork was never far from her thoughts.

“We’d be riding around, checking oil wells all day,” she said. “All the guys are wearing normal flame-resistant jeans and shirts, and I’m wearing a potato sack. I’d have to change after meetings to go into the field instead of just saying, ‘Let’s go.’”

Glas decided it was time to make a move on her clothing line after the oil and gas industry took a hit in 2016. After moving to Austin for a different job, Glas decided to return to Baton Rouge to start working on her clothing line HauteWork.

"I waited until I saved enough money on my own,” Glas said. “I was an engineer for five years and we make good money. Most of my friends bought houses or cars, got married, had kids, and I’m just like, ‘This is what I’ve spent my money on.’”

In July of last year, Glas officially launched the website for HauteWork. The brand is a fashion-forward brand of flame-resistant clothing (FRC) whose mission is to build confidence in women working in the STEM fields. According to the release, the line consists of various styles of coveralls and separates that are safe, stylish, and comfortable.