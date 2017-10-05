Latest Weather Blog
LSU allows more Greek activities in weeks after death of pledge
BATON ROUGE – LSU is loosening its grip on regulations for Greek organizations that were swiftly implemented after the death of a fraternity pledge in September.
Thursday, LSU agreed to allow more activities but kept its ban on overnight events and new member meetings such as study groups or study hours and a cleanup hours where new members do chores.
Search warrants uncovered by WBRZ and first reported on WBRZ.com show investigators suspect the 18-year-old who died last month died during an event called “Bible Study” - in reality, a meeting in which members asked pledges questions about the organization and were ordered to drink alcohol if they answered incorrectly.
Such meetings are banned, according to newly-released regulations. Click HERE to read more from LSU.
Since Max Gruver 's death, LSU has pulled the reigns in on Greek activities. Gruver was a pledge in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which is shutdown amid the death investigation.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Surveillance video shows early-morning burglary in Livingston Parish
-
Federal government announces new 'strike force', other initiatives to combat crime in...
-
Flambeau Fest producer discusses increased security measures
-
Sheriff orchestrates temporary closure of day care where child died
-
Area officials being proactive with flood prep