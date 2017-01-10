LSU allows fewest touchdowns in the nation for 2016 season

BATON ROUGE - With Monday night's CFP national championship game, LSU has overtaken Alabama as the team to allow the fewest touchdowns for the entire 2016 season.

Clemson scored five touchdowns in a 35-31 win over Alabama in the championship game, knocking them from the top spot.

LSU gave up 16 touchdowns over the course of 12 games and allowed an average of only 15.8 points per game. And the tigers gave up more than 21 points in only one game, a 54-39 shootout against Texas A&M.

Dave Aranda's defense also finished No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in SEC in first downs allowed. The team ranked 10th in the nation and 3rd in the SEC in total defense.

To close out the season, the Tigers held the nation's highest scoring offense without a touchdown in a 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.