LSU All-American, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Taylor dies at 83
BATON ROUGE - Jim Taylor, an LSU All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died. He was 83 years old.
On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers announced Taylor's death. He held the Packers' career rushing record until that record was broken in 2006. Taylor started at fullback on six of the seven Vince Lombardi's NFL championship teams.
An All-American fullback at LSU, Taylor shared the backfield with the likes of Billy Cannon during his senior year in 1957. He is enshrined in both the NFL Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
We mourn the loss of #LSU All-American and @ProFootballHOF fullback Jimmy Taylor. He passed away early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/EETMvEmWhc— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2018
