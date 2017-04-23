LSU AgCenter wants 'Tiger Tasters' to try new food products

BATON ROUGE - The LSU AgCenter is looking for some taste testers.



The AgCenter's Sensory Services Lab helps companies conduct evaluations and product research before new food products go to market, and it's looking for people who would be willing to participate in the testing.



Researchers with the lab are compiling a database of anyone 18 years or older interested in participating in the consumer tests, called Tiger Tasters.



People can sign up to be Tiger Tasters by filling out a survey that collects demographic information used to help companies get a panel of tasters that they want. For example, some companies sometimes want only college students, mothers or people of a certain age.



More information about the Sensory Services Lab is available online at.: http://bit.ly/2oivWk4