LSU AgCenter gets $1M for research on wetlands roseau caneEds

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana researchers are getting $1 million for research on a plant that helps hold wetlands in place.

The LSU AgCenter says the money will go to study roseau cane and threats that include rising water and an insect called the roseau cane scale.

LSU AgCenter entomologist Rodrigo Diaz says in a news release that by understanding how stresses affect the cane, researchers hope to develop restoration plans tailored to specific regions in the delta.

Diaz and other AgCenter researchers have found that roseau cane health varies around the delta. They think one reason could be that some varieties are resistant to the cane scale.

The money is in the federal appropriations bill passed in February.