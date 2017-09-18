LSU AgCenter finalizes medical marijuna contract

BATON ROUGE- The LSU AgCenter has finalized its agreement with GB Sciences Louisiana LLC, to produce medical cannabis.

The products will be for qualified patients in Louisiana.

GB Sciences, a cannabis company focused on biopharmaceutical development, will produce medical cannabis under the LSU AgCenter’s license for patients with very specific conditions.

In compliance with the Alison Neustrom Act, approved medical care providers will oversee patients with debilitating conditions, including cancer, HIV, epilepsy and spasticity.

Physicians may recommend medical cannabis through specific delivery methods and dosages to patients who have exhausted other medical options without a positive result.

To ensure public and patient safety, the LSU AgCenter has worked with state regulators including the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy and the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.

GB Sciences will begin renovating the production facility immediately and anticipates product availability for patients by the middle of next year. The production facility is not located on LSU’s campus.