62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU AgCenter announces dates for youth state livestock show

35 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, January 06 2019 Jan 6, 2019 January 06, 2019 10:40 AM January 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - More than 2,400 young exhibitors from around Louisiana are expected to bring their beef and dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine and poultry to the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show next month.
  
Winners of 4-H and FFA parish and district shows may exhibit their animals at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from Feb. 9-16.
  
AgCenter officials expect about 1,500 breeding animals, 1,500 market animals, 175 pens of broilers and 600 exhibition birds.
  
Six animals will be named supreme champions for beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, goats and swine.
  
Exhibitors at least 15 years old are eligible for senior champion livestock showman awards in 10 categories.
  
Livestock show manager Dwayne Nunez says there's also a quality assurance and ethics certification program.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days