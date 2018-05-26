LSU advances to SEC Tournament Championship with 2-1 win over Arkansas

Hoover, Ala. - Just five days ago LSU's postseason hopes were running on life support. Fast-forward to the weekend and Paul Mainieri has once again squeezed the best out of his players in Hoover, Alabama. On Saturday LSU knocked off Arkansas advancing to the SEC Tournament Championship for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

Despite the seventh rain delay of the tournament, Zack Hess was able to return and fire seven innings of brilliant baseball. Minus a solo home run off the bat of Jared Gates, Arkansas was held hitless through seven innings.

Hess finished the day only allowing one run, one hit while striking out seven on the day.

Zach Watson supplied the pop for the Tigers offense detonating a monster two-run shot in the the sixth inning to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

In relief Nick Bush fired two innings of shutout baseball recording the save with a 2-1 victory over the Hogs.

LSU will play for its 13th tournament championship and will face the No. 4 seed Ole Miss at 2 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN2. The Tigers will be the home team in the contest.