LSU administrators placed on leave over alleged mishandling of hazing reports

BATON ROUGE - Some LSU employees are under investigation over claims that they failed to address reports of hazing that have since landed nine people in jail.

A statement from the university Friday suggests that a number of administrators had been warned about the dangerous hazing practices used by members of Delta Kappa Epsilon but failed to properly react. Those administrators are on paid leave as the investigation is underway.

Nine members of the DKE fraternity were booked into jail in the past two days, accused of beating and urinating on pledges, among other things.

LSU did not specify who is under investigation, or how many are on leave at this time.

The university's full statement can be found below.

"We are making important cultural changes, and remain committed to weeding out dangerous behavior in our student organizations. Hazing will not be tolerated on our campus. It is a criminal activity that destroys lives. We have taken aggressive steps toward eradicating this destructive element from our campus, and you are witnessing some of the fallout from our continued pursuit of a better, stronger campus culture for our students.

As part of our ongoing battle against hazing, nine members of the DKE fraternity were arrested yesterday. Today, we received an allegation regarding the reaction of some administrators after hearing a rumor regarding the DKE chapter, and they have been placed on leave while we investigate this situation.

Individuals with knowledge about such activities taking place must share that information so that the appropriate steps can be taken to protect our students. Students, faculty and staff must continue to work together so that we can once and for all rid our organizations of this toxic and illegal behavior."