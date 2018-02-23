LSU addressing air conditioning issues that may affect students, faculty

BATON ROUGE - As temperatures warm up, officials at LSU are telling students the classroom may not be a place they get a chance to cool down.



The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter to the LSU community Thursday, elaborating on reports of air conditioning issues throughout campus. It explains that many buildings on campus are operated through a chilled water system currently operating at 32% of it's normal capacity.



"This means that the system is currently unable to cool many campus buildings," the letter read.



Crews are working to address the issue, however officials warn it will not be a quick fix. Solving the problem could take anywhere from days to a couple of weeks.



LSU will be turning off air conditioners in buildings that are not frequently used for class in order to lower temperatures in busy classrooms and residence halls. Buildings that will have air conditioners turned off include the East and West upper deck interior areas of Tiger Stadium, the three buildings of Thomas Boyd Hall, Efferson Hall, and all individual faculty and administrative offices in academic buildings.



Other common areas running on separate systems will not be affected by the issue. Those areas include the Student Union, the UREC, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, the 5 Dining Hall, the 459 Dining Hall, the African American Cultural Center, the Women's Center, and the Veterans Center.

You can read the full letter from LSU EOC here.