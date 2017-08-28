LSU AD says game against BYU will not happen in Houston

UPDATE: LSU AD Joe Alleva says he's "almost certain" the Tigers season opener will be moved out of Houston. He said this during the LSU60 radio show Sunday evening.

The final call to move the game will be made by ESPN and NRG officials.

NEW ORLEANS - Officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are offering to host the LSU vs. BYU game that is slated to take place in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 2.

According to WDSU-TV, the offer comes as Houston deals with the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Superdome officials said the stadium could host the Tiger's season-opener if NRG can not host the two teams because of severe weather conditions.

Some areas in Houston could experience up to 50 inches of total rainfall as a result of Harvey. As of now, the game is still set to take place in Houston.

NRG officials say the stadium is not flooded at this time, but nearby roads are.

Both LSU and BYU say they want to play the game on Saturday. If the teams are forced to reschedule, it will not be on a Sunday in observance of BYU policy.

