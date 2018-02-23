LSU AD responds to report of paid player

Photo courtesy of the Advocate

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva issued a statement on Friday afternoon addressing a report from Yahoo Sports which implicates former LSU basketball player Tim Quarterman received illegal benefits in the form of a $16,000 payment from NBA agent Andy Miller back in 2015.

LSU is just one of a number of college programs with players reported to have accepted money or other illegal benefits from Miller. The findings are a result of an FBI investigation into paying players to attend certain schools with the illegal benefits coming from Miller and his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports.

“Today’s media reports are deeply disappointing to all of us who are fans of college basketball," Alleva said in a statement released from the University.

"While LSU has not been contacted by federal, league or NCAA officials, we can confirm a proactive and voluntary examination of current coaches and players was conducted by compliance officials and outside legal counsel in the Fall of 2017. That examination found the program in full compliance with NCAA, SEC and University rules and regulations. LSU will continue to monitor basketball and other athletic programs for NCAA and SEC rules compliance.”

Quarterman was a guard at LSU from 2013-16 and has played in the NBA for multiple teams. Also listed in the report was Baton Rouge native and former Tiger forward Jarell Martin who reported received a loan of over $52 thousand dollars. Martin however had already left LSU by 2015 and is not currently listed as part of the inquiry from Yahoo Sports.