LSU 2017 Spring game set for nighttime kickoff
BATON ROUGE – LSU's annual Spring football game will be held at night on April 22 in Tiger Stadium, marking the first time the game has been held at night since 1995.
The game is set for 7 p.m. Details for events and activities on campus are still being planned. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Additionally, LSU opens its first practice under Coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.
More details about this year's game will be released as they become available.
