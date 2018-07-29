LSP: Woman transported to hospital after being raped, beaten

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday is accused of raping and abusing a woman.

Mayolo Arias Martinez was arrested and faces charges of second-degree rape and domestic battery.

State troopers were dispatched to the residence around 3 p.m. Friday. According to booking records, Martinez was intoxicated when he began to punch and slap the victim with whom he was living.

The victim told troopers Martinez grabbed her by the neck and held her down while he sexually abused her.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital.

Martinez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.