LSP: Unrestrained teen killed in Lafourche Parish crash

VALENTINE - State police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 19-year-old male.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on LA 308 south of the Valentine Bridge. According to a release, Robbie Istre of Cut Off was killed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Istre was traveling north on LA 308 in a 2007 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, Istre entered a right curve, crossed the center line, and ran off the roadway. His truck then hit a tree.

Authorities say Istre wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.