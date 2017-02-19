LSP: Unrestrained man dies in Lafourche Parish crash

DES ALLEMENDS - A fatal two-vehicle crash on US 90 claimed the life of one driver Saturday evening.

According to State Police, 39-year-old Jamie Delatte of Des Allemends was involved in a crash on US 90 just east of Cypress Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Delatte was driving westbound on US 90 in a 2012 Honda Civic.

Delatte was allegedly in the inside lane and attempted to make a U-turn through a turnaround in the median. He failed to yield to an oncoming eastbound 2002 Ford pickup.

The Ford struck Delatte's vehicle on the passenger side and eventually came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder.

Delatte was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other driver involved was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was also transported to Ochsner where he was treated and released.

Alcohol and drug involvement is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending. The driver of the Ford submitted a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.