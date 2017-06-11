LSP: Unrestrained driver killed in single vehicle crash in St. Landry

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 52-year-old St. Landry man Saturday evening.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police responded to the crash, which occurred on LA 10, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Richard Chambers, 52, of Melville.

Through the initial investigation, State Police discovered the crash occurred as Chambers was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on LA 10. Then, for reasons still unknown, Chambers' vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, according to State Police.

Chambers overcorrected, which caused his vehicle to travel across both the east and westbound lanes of LA 10. Chambers' vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, State Police said.

Chambers was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples were taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.