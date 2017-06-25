LSP: Unrestrained driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash

EVANGELINE PARISH - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred just after midnight on Harrison Road near LA 29.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob McDaniel of Boyce was traveling in his 2000 Ford F-150 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from McDaniel and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.