77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Unrestrained driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash

1 hour 5 minutes 5 seconds ago June 25, 2017 Jun 25, 2017 Sunday, June 25 2017 June 25, 2017 7:56 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

EVANGELINE PARISH - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred just after midnight on Harrison Road near LA 29.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob McDaniel of Boyce was traveling in his 2000 Ford F-150 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from McDaniel and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days