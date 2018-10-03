LSP: Unrestrained BR driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

DONALDSONVILLE - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department are investigating a deadly crash in Ascension Parish.

The crash was reported just after midnight on LA 18 north of LA 3120. During the investigation, authorities discovered that a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 27-year-old Donald Singleton was traveling northbound on LA 18. For reasons still under investigation, Singleton lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle went through a ditch and hit an embankment.

Authorities say Singelton was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died at the scene. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.