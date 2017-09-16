LSP: Unrestrained 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

TERREBONNE PARISH - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old Houma man early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took place sometime before 5:30 a.m. on LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge.

The crash claimed the life of Cobie Dupre, 19, of Houma.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined Dupre was traveling east on LA 182 in a 2007 GMC Sierra. Dupre entered a left curve in the roadway when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and ran off of the road to the left, according to State Police.

Dupre's vehicle struck several trees and overturned, State Police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to State Police.

Dupre suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending.