LSP: Unrestrained 17-year-old driver killed in crash on LA 10

GREENSBURG - A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 10 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating the fatal crash around 2:40 p.m. on LA 10 east of LA 1043 in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Lacie Marie Randall of Albany.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Randall was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata westbound on LA 10.

As Randall's vehicle exited a left-hand curve, her vehicle entered the eastbound lane. Randall overcorrected to the right and back left, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway to the left.

After exiting the roadway, Randall's vehicle crashed into two culverts and overturned several times. Randall was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from her vehicle.

She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office.

Randall's vehicle was occupied by 18-year-old Dana Marie Bowlin of Greensburg and a 13-year-old juvenile. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Bowlin and the juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to North Oaks Health Systems by Acadian Ambulance.

Impairment is not suspected to have contributed to this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.