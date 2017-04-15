LSP: Two people killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

DULAC - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 57 near Dulac in Terrebonne Parish early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, Troopers began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 57 shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Through the initial investigation, State Police discovered a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was being driven northbound on LA 57 and was exiting a slight right curve.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off of the left side of the roadway, and struck a concrete foundation, trapping both the driver and passenger in the vehicle, according to State Police.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries as a result. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and also sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash at this time, State Police said. Standard toxicology samples were taken from the driver and the results are pending.

As of now, Troopers have not made next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.