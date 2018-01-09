LSP: Two Catahoula Parish correctional officers arrested for reportedly beating inmate

Charles Ray LeBlanc (left), Ryan Shane Mayo (right)

CATAHOULA PARISH - Two correctional officers with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office were arrested Monday after reportedly beating an inmate in Dec. 2017.

According to Louisiana State Police, 42-year-old Charles Ray LeBlanc of Sicily Island, La., and 27-year-old Ryan Shane Mayo were both charged with malfeasance in office. LeBlanc was also charged with second-degree battery, and Mayo was additionally charged with assault and simple battery.

LSP's Alexandria Field Office received information from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office regarding a battery of an inmate by a correctional officer or officers in Dec. of 2017. With the assistance of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office, LSP launched an investigation into these accusations.

Information obtained from the investigation led to arrest warrants for LeBlanc and Mayo. They were arrested and booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail, according to State Police.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, State Police said.