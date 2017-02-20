LSP: Truck driver killed in two-vehicle crash

FRANKLINTON - A 30-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 10 Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. on LA 10 east of Franklinton.

The crash claimed the life of Christopher Rex Blansett of Sumrall, MS, according to State Police.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as 36-year-old April Bertoniere was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer eastbound on LA 10.

For reasons still under investigation, Bertoniere was driving partially on the right shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane at a slow rate of speed, according to State Police.

At the same time, Blansett was driving a log truck eastbound on LA 10 behind Bertoniere. Blansett then attempted to pass the Explorer in the westbound lane.

Soon after Blansett entered the westbound lane, Bertoniere abruptly turned left from the shoulder to enter a private driveway on the westbound side of the roadway, State Police said.

Blansett attempted to avoid crashing into Bertoniere by aggressively braking, according to State Police.

When Blansett aggressive braked, the load he was hauling shifted, slid forward and pushed through the cab of the tractor.

Blansett suffered fatal wounds in the crash. He pronounced dead on-scene by the Washington Parish Coroner's Office, according to State Police.

State Police said Bertoniere's vehicle was not hit and she was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Bertoniere provided a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol present. A blood sample was also taken from Blansett as part of the ongoing investigation.