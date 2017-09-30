LSP: Troopers investigate separate fatal crashes in St. Tammany, Washington Parish

COVINGTON - Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were called to investigate two separate fatal crashes on the Northshore Friday night.

According to State Police, the first crash occurred on Interstate 12 near US 190 in Covington. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified white male pedestrian, according to State Police.

The second crash occurred on LA 62 near LA 424 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Jamie Lee Adcox of Pine.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the first crash occurred as an unidentified white male pedestrian was standing or walking in the right westbound lane of Interstate 12 sometime before 10:00 p.m.

A 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer, driven by 67-year-old Sem Garza of Santa Rosa, TX, was traveling westbound in the right lane and struck the pedestrian, according to State Police.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on-scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.

Troopers are currently working with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office to identify the deceased pedestrian. The driver was uninjured, according to State Police. Garza provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

The second fatal crash occurred just after midnight on LA 62 just east of LA 424 in Washington Parish, according to State Police. Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Jamie Lee Adcox was driving a 2001 Nissan pickup westbound on LA 62.

Then, for reasons still under investigation, Adcox's truck exited the roadway to the right, according to State Police.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned and slid on its roof as it crashed into a driveway embankment, according to State Police. The vehicle then became airborne before crashing into several small trees, according to State Police.

Adcox was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Adcox was pronounced dead on-scene by the Washington Parish Coroner's Office.

Blood samples were obtained and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, according to State Police.