LSP: Three dead after head-on crash in Terrebonne Parish

SCHRIEVER - Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on LA 311 in Terrebonne Parish Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers responded to the fatal crash on LA 311 near Fletcher Technical Community College shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The crash claimed the lives of 63-year-old Larry Landry of Thibodaux, 31-year-old Timothy Cleary of Orlando, FL, and 45-year-old Jessie Bethancourt of Houma.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined Landry was traveling south on LA 311 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. Bethancourt was traveling north on LA 311 in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

For reasons still under investigation, Landry crossed the center line and struck Bethancourt's vehicle head-on.

Despite being properly restrained, Landry sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.

Bethancourt was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained severe injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med. He later died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in the crash, State Police said.

Cleary, who was a passenger in Bethancourt's vehicle, was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was also pronounced deceased on scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending for both drivers.