LSP: Teenage pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY - A 17-year-old is dead following a fatal crash that occurred on LA 104 Friday evening.

According to State Police, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 104 near St. James Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Brandon Viator of Opelousas.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Viator was walking west on LA 104 near the right shoulder. While he was walking, Viator was struck by a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram driven by 41-year-old Bryant Joubert of Blanks.

Viator was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

Joubert was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Joubert voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and was not impaired. Toxicology samples were taken from Viator and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.