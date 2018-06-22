91°
LSP responds to crash involving inmate van in Zachary

Friday, June 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

ZACHARY - Officials confirmed they are responding to a crash involving a van used to transport inmates.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on US 61 north of LA 64.

Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash involved an inmate transport van. It was not immediately clear if any inmates were inside.

Sources told News 2 emergency crews were responding to "very minor" injuries stemming from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

