LSP responds to crash involving inmate van in Zachary
ZACHARY - Officials confirmed they are responding to a crash involving a van used to transport inmates.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on US 61 north of LA 64.
Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash involved an inmate transport van. It was not immediately clear if any inmates were inside.
Sources told News 2 emergency crews were responding to "very minor" injuries stemming from the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.