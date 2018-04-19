LSP responding to crash that has part of US 190 blocked in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A crash on LA-983 has blocked part of the road near the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened before 7 p.m. near US 190. Officials said part of the road was blocked because of the accident.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was trapped in a vehicle following the crash but was pulled out by emergency officials. That patient asked to be "checked out" at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updats.