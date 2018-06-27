LSP remembering James Bond movie appearance

85°
Wednesday, June 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Today, Louisiana State Police will look back on the time the department had the chance to be in a James Bond film. 

The movie "Live and Let Die" was released 45 years ago. LSP played a role in the movie during the famous boat chase scene that was filmed in the Irish Bayou area.

The film starred Roger Moore as James Bond.

