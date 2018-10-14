LSP: Prairieville man facing 7th DWI charge

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man from Ascension Parish is facing a seventh DWI charge after state troopers pulled him over Saturday evening.

Booking records show 45-year-old Jon Day of Prairieville was arrested Saturday just after 6 o'clock in the evening.

A Louisiana State Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a white Chevrolet Corvette being erratically driven along Highway 73 near Highway 42.

Officials say when Day attempted to exit the vehicle, he stumbled, and a strong odor of alcohol was present. Day admitted to having a few drinks, and failed a field sobriety test.

Day has previously been arrested six other times on DWI charges.