LSP: Prairieville man facing 7th DWI charge
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man from Ascension Parish is facing a seventh DWI charge after state troopers pulled him over Saturday evening.
Booking records show 45-year-old Jon Day of Prairieville was arrested Saturday just after 6 o'clock in the evening.
A Louisiana State Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a white Chevrolet Corvette being erratically driven along Highway 73 near Highway 42.
Officials say when Day attempted to exit the vehicle, he stumbled, and a strong odor of alcohol was present. Day admitted to having a few drinks, and failed a field sobriety test.
Day has previously been arrested six other times on DWI charges.
