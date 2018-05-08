88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Prairieville man admits to downloading child pornography

1 hour 45 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 May 08, 2018 5:40 PM May 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police say a man has been arrested in Ascension Parish after he admitted to downloading child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Blair Bagala of Prairieville was arrested Tuesday. LSP says it began looking into Bagala's activities after online investigations revealed files that appeared to be child pornography-related had been downloaded onto a computer owned by Bagala.

Police obtained a search warrant and seized a number of Bagala's devices, where they found multiple images depicting child pornography. Police say Bagala admitted to downloading those images.

Bagala was charged with seven counts of distributing child pornography.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days