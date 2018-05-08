88°
LSP: Prairieville man admits to downloading child pornography
PRAIRIEVILLE - Police say a man has been arrested in Ascension Parish after he admitted to downloading child pornography.
According to Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Blair Bagala of Prairieville was arrested Tuesday. LSP says it began looking into Bagala's activities after online investigations revealed files that appeared to be child pornography-related had been downloaded onto a computer owned by Bagala.
Police obtained a search warrant and seized a number of Bagala's devices, where they found multiple images depicting child pornography. Police say Bagala admitted to downloading those images.
Bagala was charged with seven counts of distributing child pornography.
