LSP: Prairieville man admits to downloading child pornography

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police say a man has been arrested in Ascension Parish after he admitted to downloading child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Blair Bagala of Prairieville was arrested Tuesday. LSP says it began looking into Bagala's activities after online investigations revealed files that appeared to be child pornography-related had been downloaded onto a computer owned by Bagala.

Police obtained a search warrant and seized a number of Bagala's devices, where they found multiple images depicting child pornography. Police say Bagala admitted to downloading those images.

Bagala was charged with seven counts of distributing child pornography.