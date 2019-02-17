LSP: Pedestrian struck, killed in West Baton Rouge Saturday night

PORT ALLEN - A 50-year-old Port Allen man was killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 620 west of LA Hwy 984. The crash took the life of 50-year-old Willard Juge of Port Allen.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Juge was walking on the west fog line of LA Hwy 620. At the same time, State Police said 20-year-old Morgan McGrew of Port Allen was driving a 2007 Honda CRV westbound on LA Hwy 620.

As Juge was walking, he was struck by the Honda. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office.

McGrew was properly restrained and was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

"Juge was wearing dark colored clothing, and there were no street lights in the area," State Police said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.