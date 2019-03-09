LSP: Pedestrian hit twice, killed in Sunday night crash

HOUMA - One person was killed in a Sunday night crash in Terrebonne Parish.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash on LA 3040 north of Hollywood Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to a news release, the crash claimed the life of a Houma resident. The person's name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing LA 3040. As the person crossed the left southbound lane, he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Jerimiah Thomas.

The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2014 Honda Accord, driven by 21-year-old Mary Schwab. The man was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and weren't injured.

Impairment is unknown on the part of the pedestrian and standard toxicology tests are pending through the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. Authorities say Thomas and Schwab provided breath samples and the results showed no alcohol present.