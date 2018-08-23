LSP: One killed after vehicle rolls, crashes into pole

HAMMOND - State police are investigating a Wednesday night fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

At 8:30 p.m., troopers were called to a single vehicle crash on LA 433. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Joseph Benny Cline.

Authorities determined the crash happened when Cline was driving a 2001 Saturn L30 southbound on LA 433 near Old Vineyard Road. For reasons still under investigation, Cline's vehicle traveled into the northbound lane.

Cline steered sharply to the right, causing his vehicle to run off the roadway and into a ditch. Then, the vehicle rolled and crashed into a utility pole. Despite being properly restrained, Cline sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab analysis.