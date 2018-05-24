LSP: One dead in crash on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police confirmed 82-year-old Carolyn Ozment of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was killed in a crash on Siegen Lane Wednesday evening.

State Police say 51-year-old Blake Starkey was traveling northbound on Siegen Lane near Industriplex Blvd. as 62-year-old Cheryl Patterson traveled south. For reasons under investigation, Starkey crossed the two-way left turn lane into the southbound lanes and struck Patterson's vehicle head-on.

Ozment was a passenger in Patterson's vehicle, according to troopers. They said Ozment was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to OLOL where she later died.

Patterson was restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Starkey was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Starkey, according to troopers. A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

The crash is under investigation. Charges are pending.